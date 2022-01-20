We are building a society that stands firmly on foundation of equality, social justice: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 20, 2022) inaugurated the launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' via video conferencing. PM Modi also delivered the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of the event.

While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi stated that India is emerging as a society whose thinking and approach are innovative and decisions are progressive. “Today, a system is created where there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on foundation of equality & social justice. We are witnessing the emergence of an India whose thinking & approach are innovative & decisions are progressive,” the prime minister said at the event.

“Today crores of Indias are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation. The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realization is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India,” said PM Modi.

"This time of Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for fulfilling resolutions by waking up. Coming 25 years are the culmination of hard work, sacrifice & austerity. This is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery," PM Modi added.

The programme unveiled year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

During the event, PM Modi flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These are 'My India Healthy India'; Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers; Women: Flag Bearers of India; Power of Peace Bus Campaign; Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally; United India Motor Bike Campaign; and green initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A song dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, was also released at the event.

The event was held on the occasion of the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris.

