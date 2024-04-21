‘We Are Not Safe...’: Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP For Threatening Her, Nephew Abhishek

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made serious accusations against the BJP, claiming that she and her nephew, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, are being targeted and feel threatened. She said, "The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek; we are not safe.”

These allegations came a day after a statement by the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who hinted that there would be a "big explosion on Monday that will shake the TMC and its top brass," reported PTI.

"But we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal," she said at a rally in support of party candidate and state minister Biplab Mitra for the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in Kumarganj.

In response to Adhikari's remark, the TMC leader conveyed that there is an individual who has aligned with the BJP purportedly to safeguard his family and acquire assets. She asserted that his suggestion of instigating a "chocolate bomb explosion" was regarded with disdain by her party.

She emphasised that the party would expose the irregularities in the PM Care Fund and the unfulfilled promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into each citizen's bank account. She accused him of disseminating misinformation.

Banerjee further commented on the alteration in the colour scheme of the Doordarshan logo, indicating that all of these were done to suit the party’s agenda during he election. She said, "Why did the DD logo suddenly turn saffron? Why were the official residences of army personnel painted in saffron? Why was the uniform of police in Kashi (Varanasi) changed to saffron?" It represents yet another instance of the BJP's authoritarian governance. Should they regain power, future elections may cease to exist, she added.