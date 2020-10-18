We bow to you: PM Narendra Modi seeks blessings from Goddess Brahmacharini on 2nd day of Navratri festival

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 18) sought blessings on the second day of the auspicious nine-day Navratri festival. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to seek blessings from Goddess Brahmacharini, daughter of Daksha Prajapati.

"We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri, the nine divine nights of Navadurga. The goddess wears white clothes, holds a rosary in her right hand and Kamandal, a water utensil in her left hand and symbolizes bliss and calm.

Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped for emancipation or moksha and endowment of peace and prosperity.

Blue is the color code of this day. Blue color depicts tranquility yet strong energy.

On the first day of Navratri, PM Modi had extended greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity. "Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," PM Modi said.

This time India is celebrating Navratri amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees were seen visiting temples to offer prayers and perform puja and rituals while simultaneously following COVID-19 guidelines. Most of the temples across India have opened after remaining shut for nearly six months due to the pandemic.



