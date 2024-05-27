‘We Don’t Trust Gujarat Government...’: High Court Slams State Over Rajkot Fire Safety Negligence

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: After a gaming center in Rajkot caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 28 people, including nine children, the Gujarat High Court criticised the city's municipal authorities for not certifying at least two similar buildings in the city. The court asserted that it has lost its ‘trust’ on the Bhartiya Janta Party-led state government.

The HC was outraged after learning that two gaming zones had been operating for over 24 months each without the necessary permits, including fire safety certificates.

"Have you gone blind? Did you fall asleep? Now we do not trust the local system and the state," the court said.

As per reports, Rajkot gaming zone was granted a license by local cops in November last year and was further renewed to December 31, 2024.

The Rajkot municipal authority showcased some photographs of officials at the gaming zone, to which the court furiously asserted, "Who were these officers? Did they go there to play?"

The court allegedly said that it can no longer trust the local system or the state, the court fumed when informed that fire safety certification hearings had remained unresolved for four years.

Advocate Manisha Luv Kumar Shah, representing the state government, admitted that two additional gaming zones in Ahmedabad were operating without permission. She informed the court that a special team had been established to investigate these issues and submit a report within 72 hours.

The court was also told that this investigation includes mini-gaming zones inside malls, totalling 34 in the city, of which three lack the mandatory no-objection certificate from the fire department.

Meanwhile, the state reassured the court by highlighting the arrests of all three owners and said that the probe is ongoing to nab the remaining suspect.