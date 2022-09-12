NewsIndia
AAP

'We have evidence': AAP after Gujarat police deny they carried out searches at party office

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP said that it would show proof of the "illegal" raid by police at its office in Ahmedabad if Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is ready to answer all questions about the searches.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:43 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'We have evidence': AAP after Gujarat police deny they carried out searches at party office

New Delhi: The AAP Monday said it has proof of the "illegal" raid by police at its office in Ahmedabad and would show it if Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is ready to answer all questions about the searches. The Aam Aadmi Party's assertion came after the Gujarat Police denied that any raid was conducted at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's office in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

"Police conducted an illegal raid yesterday at the party's office in Ahmedabad. They forcibly entered the office and carried out searches for two hours without any warrant or court order," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The police team searched all computers, went through all the documents kept at the party office and interrogated people there, he claimed.

But the Ahmedabad police is now denying it as its raiding team did not find anything against the AAP during the "illegal" searches conducted at the party's office, Bharadwaj said.

"We have evidence to prove the illegal raid and searches carried out by police at our party office in Ahmedabad. Our people know the police officers who went there. We are ready to present the evidence if the Gujarat chief minister agrees to hold a press conference and answer all the questions pertaining to the raid," he said.

Live Tv

AAPGujarat policeAAP officeAam Aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalSaurabh Bharadwaj

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022