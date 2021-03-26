We must remain vigilant, united to counter terrorism and other threats, says PM Narendra Modi in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the National Day event in Dhaka on Friday said both India and Bangladesh should remain united and vigilant to counter the terrorism and other threats in the region.

“We must remember that we have similar opportunities in the fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we’ve similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them,” Modi said.

PM Modi also hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership and contribution of the Indian Army in Bangladesh's 1971 freedom war as he was joined by President Abdul Hamid and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi said that Bangabandhu's leadership and bravery had ensured that no power could enslave Bangladesh. PM Modi recalled the role played by Indian Army in the freedom war and said the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers are flowing together and this blood will form such a relationship that will not break down under any type of pressure.

"I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in Muktijuddo. Those who gave their blood in Muktijuddo, sacrificed themselves, and played a very big role in realising the dream of independent Bangladesh," he said.

Recalling the 1971 war of independence, PM Modi told the gathering: "I must have been 20-22 years old when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom."

PM Modi said both India and Bangladesh have the power of democracy and vision for the future, and it is necessary that the two nations progress together.