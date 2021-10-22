We’re on right path: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman hails PM Modi's leadership for 100 crore vaccination landmark

New Delhi: As India administered over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday (October 21), Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for achieving the feat.

"This achievement is historic. It tells us if we Indians are determined about something, we can achieve it." "We`re going on the right path under PM Modi`s leadership,” Kumar told ANI.

The Niti Aayog Vice Chairman also claimed that India would achieve the target of vaccinating the entire population by December end and said, "This achievement is proof that the way we are working, the target of vaccinating the entire population by December end would be accomplished."

He also tweeted earlier that this milestone has shown India’s exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare. "India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare. Congratulations @mansukhmandviya for meeting honourable @PMOIndia's highest expectations,” Kumar wrote.

Earlier, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said efforts to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccine have to be made while ensuring those who have taken one dose take the second jab as well.

According to Co-WIN portal data, India has administered more than 71 crore vaccine doses as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose.

More than 75 per cent of India's adult population has been inoculated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nine states and union territories-- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli-- have vaccinated the entire targeted population with at least the first dose.

Over 31 per cent of the country's eligible population (around 93 crore adults) has been fully vaccinated, according to Union Health Ministry officials. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are the top five states which have administered the highest number of doses, PTI reported.

India commenced its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 for healthcare workers while the inoculation of frontline workers was rolled out from February 2.

In the next phase of the drive from March 1, people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions were included in the drive. Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on April 1. On May 1, the government launched the vaccination drive for all above 18.

(With agency inputs)

