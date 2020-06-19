हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Galwan Valley face-off

We stand with India and our Army, want strict action against China: CM Arvind Kejriwal after AAP not invited for PM’s all-party meet on Galwan Valley face-off

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stands with the country and the Indian Army asserted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, adding that strict action should be taken against China.

Speaking to media after AAP was not invited for the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India-China border situation, CM Kejriwal said, "He can do what he wants but we stand with our country and the Army. We want strict action to be taken against China."

According to reports, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to top opposition leader and heads of all political parties and invited them to the all-party meet on China conflict.

According to sources, a political party with more than 5 MP has been called for the meet. Since the AAP party has 4 MPs in parliament, so it has not been invited.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

