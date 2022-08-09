'We strengthen our party, don't...': Shahnawaz Hussain hits back JDU ministers

New Delhi: After JD(U) MLAs and MLCs accused BJP of "weakening them", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended his coalition with the party. BJP minister Shahnawaz Hussain responded to the media by claiming that the saffron party has always been sincere in its efforts to support the economy and jobs of the Bihar people.

Hussain told the media, “we strengthen our own party, we don't weaken any other party. I am going to Patna. Party leadership will give an official statement. We've worked honestly for the business and employment of the people of Bihar.”

“Party will make a comment, I won't,” he added.

This came after JD(U) ministers accused the BJP of "weakening" them. Sources told ANI that in a meeting with Nitish Kumar, ministers accused the BJP, saying that the party was trying to weaken them since 2020. Without naming, they cited Chirag Paswan as one such example. They also warned the CM to be alert, to avoid repercussions.

In the afternoon, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan and walked out of the coalition. However, amid the political rift, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that the BJP wants the state administration to keep “working hard” under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. “BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM,” he said.

However, Lok Janshakti Party’s leader Chirag Paswan shed tough words towards JD(U) by saying “today, the credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule to be imposed in Bihar and the state should go for a fresh mandate. Do you (Nitish Kumar) have any ideology or not?” He also claimed that in the next polls, JH(U) will get zero seats after this political backstabbing.

Congress backed JD(U) by exclaiming that it will support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces. RJD is also likely to support Nitish Kumar’s decision, ANI reported.

PDP’s leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the opposition parties are not against the BJP, but against an “authoritarian” state that is “weaponizing” central agencies to ensure opposition-free India.

Nitish Kumar’s sudden resignation and breaking alliance have left BJP’s ministers surprised even after knowing JD(U)’s uneasiness over certain issues. All eyes will be on Nitish Kumar and BJP’s next move. This is the second time when the Nitish Kumar-led party broke the alliance with BJP.