'We Will Rebuild Britain,' Says Keir Starmer In His First Speech As UK PM

New Delhi: After Keir Starmer was elected as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Friday, he delivered his first speech outside 10 Downing Street and promised to serve all the citizens irrespective of their voting preference. He said that the process of change would commence immediately.

"If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. Whether you voted Labour or not especially if you did not, I say to you directly, my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that," said the UK Prime Minister, ANI reported.

During the first speech, Keir Starmer said that they had reformed the Labour Party and promised to work for the country first.

"We've changed the Labour Party, and returned it to service, and that is how we will govern country first, party second. Yet if I'm honest, service is merely a precondition of hope, and it is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are, because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate away to calmer waters," he added.

The newly elected UK PM assured the public that the process of change would begin immediately and that they were committed to rebuilding Britain.

"I want to say very clearly to those people, not this time. Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while. But no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Do not doubt that we will rebuild Britain," said Starmer.

Starmer said that many people currently lack faith in a better future for their children, and promised that their government will work tirelessly to change this and restore hope.

"The world-class schools and colleges, the affordable homes that I know, are the ingredients of hope for working people. The security that working-class families like mine can build their lives around. Because if I asked you now whether you believe that Britain will be better for your children. I know too many of you would say no. And so my government will fight every day until you believe again. From now on," he further added.

Starmer also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for his achievements as the first British-Asian Prime Minister. He said, "I want to thank the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His achievement as the first British-Asian Prime Minister of our country. The extra effort that will be required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today. And we also recognise."

"The dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership. But now our country has voted decisively for change, national renewal and a return of politics to public service," the UK Prime Minister added.