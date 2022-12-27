Weather report: Dense fog envelops Delhi as North India reels under intense cold wave; minimum temperature dips to 7 degrees

New Delhi: As the cold wave in Delhi continues, dense fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning. The lowest recorded temperature was 7 degrees Celsius. According to the weather service, the city and its surrounding areas will likely see dense fog and a cold wave for the next 48 hours. As a cold wave moved through north India this morning, the temperature in the capital city lingered at 7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was roughly 3 degrees below average and at its lowest point for the season.

Conditions of dense to very dense fog were observed in some areas of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Drivers in Delhi moved gingerly through the foggy streets while keeping their hazard lights on. Delhi is expected to experience severe weather today, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the IMD, "Dense to Very Dense Fog is very likely to continue over various areas of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to the current light wind and heavy moisture in lower tropospheric levels." The category for Delhi's air quality is still "extremely poor."