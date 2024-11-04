As winter approaches, Delhi continues to have an air quality index (AQI) in the "very poor" category, with a thick layer of smog covering the city. On Monday morning, the AQI was recorded above 300 in many areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Some areas experiencing major air pollution including Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 400, RK Puram at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 393, and ITO at 349. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The AQI at Vivek Vihar was recorded at 421 and 409 in Ashok Vihar, placing both areas in the "severe" category. An AQI is classified as "poor" between 200 and 300, "very poor" from 301 to 400, "severe" from 401 to 450, and anything above 450 is considered "severe plus."

IMD Alert For Fog

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a statement indicating that dense fog conditions are likely in isolated parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday.

IMD Alert For Rainfall

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, November 5. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in isolated areas of Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

