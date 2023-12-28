trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703557
Weather Update: Dense Fog Continues To Blanket Delhi, UP, Punjab, IMD Predicts Rain Spell In Rajasthan, MP

The IMD has also issued an advisory for Northwestern states as dense fog engulfs the region lowering the visibility.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Weather Update: Dense Fog Continues To Blanket Delhi, UP, Punjab, IMD Predicts Rain Spell In Rajasthan, MP

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog over the Northwestern part of the country. According to IMD's weather bulletin, dense to very dense fog will likely persist over Northwest India during the next 3-4 days.

Very dense fog will blanket Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till December 29. Met Department has also forecasted dense fog conditions in Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh during the morning hours on Dec 28 and 29 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the morning hours of Dec 28 to Dec 31, 2023. 

In addition to the thick fog and chilling cold waves, the Northwest region of India is expected to experience a spell of rain starting from December 30. Under the influence of fresh Western disturbance,  light isolated rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-LadakhGilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha during  Dec 31, 2023 to Jan 2, 2024.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on Dec 30 and 31. "Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave, a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala from 30th December to 02nd January, 2024," stated IMD.

