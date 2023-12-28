Weather Update: Dense Fog Continues To Blanket Delhi, UP, Punjab, IMD Predicts Rain Spell In Rajasthan, MP

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog over the Northwestern part of the country. According to IMD's weather bulletin, dense to very dense fog will likely persist over Northwest India during the next 3-4 days.

Very dense fog will blanket Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till December 29. Met Department has also forecasted dense fog conditions in Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh during the morning hours on Dec 28 and 29 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the morning hours of Dec 28 to Dec 31, 2023.

The Extension of Fog layer (grey coloured part) can be seen from Punjab to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, extreme north Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh during 15 UTC (2030 IST) of 27 Dec to 00 UTC (0530 IST) of 28 Dec. pic.twitter.com/YksMF2MhIz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 28, 2023

In addition to the thick fog and chilling cold waves, the Northwest region of India is expected to experience a spell of rain starting from December 30. Under the influence of fresh Western disturbance, light isolated rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-LadakhGilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha during Dec 31, 2023 to Jan 2, 2024.

Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh:

· Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 28, 2023

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on Dec 30 and 31. "Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave, a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala from 30th December to 02nd January, 2024," stated IMD.