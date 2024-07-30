Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In Multiple Parts Of India; IMD Issues Alert, Check Full Forecast



New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall may prevail over the region of Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka and Gujarat on Tuesday, July 13. The Weather department raised an orange alert for Uttarakhand and Gujarat due to heavy rain, while, a yellow alert for states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

According to IMD, isolated regions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.



Gujarat May Experience Heavy Rainfall In Coming 3 Hours

As per IMD's current prediction shows the main activity of intense spells of rainfall over Kerala and Gujarat in the coming next 3 hours. The department raised a warning for these regions.

Moderate Rain In Delhi: IMD

The national capital is witnessing the effect of the Monsoon and many places in Delhi have also experienced water logging and heavy traffic due to rainfall. The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Tuesday. As Per the IMD release, the maximum temperature is 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is 29 degrees Celcius.



Yellow Alerts For Odisha's Five Districts

Odisha's five districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday. IMD's Bhubaneswar regional centre issued a yellow warning for these five districts- Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur. While, the department office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Deogarh, and Sundargarh districts on Wednesday, July 31.

Apart from these districts, light to moderate rainfall would be experienced in many other parts of the state, IMD said, PTI Reported.