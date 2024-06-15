Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Sikkim, West Bengal, Heatwave In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted very heavy rainfall over the sub-Himalayan regions of Sikkim, Assam and West Bengal, while the regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, June 15.



IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, very likely to prevail over the area of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka. The department informed that the coastal parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal can experience squally weather today.

IMD Alerts For Heatwave

The Meteorological Department raised a Red alert for the regions of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues to experience a heatwave today. The Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj experienced the maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The red alert was raised for Mathura, Hathras, Agara, Firozabad, Manipur, Pratapgarh, and Gorakhpur, while the orange alert was raised for Mahoba, Lalitpur, Raebareli, Arodhya, Amethi and others.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, the IMD also predicted heatwave for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, while, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Odisha.

Check Today's Temperature For Delhi

According to IMD, Delhi can experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Saturday, While Bengal is likely to experience Heavy rainfall today, IMD raised a red alert for Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar due to Extreme rainfall.