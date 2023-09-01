Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar In Next 5 Days, Check Forecast For All States Here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast an increase in rainfall activity over East and East Central India from Saturday, while isolated heavy rain is likely over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days. In Northeast India, till September 3, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The next five days in East India will likely bring light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. “Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On September 3, Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience these conditions, and from Saturday to September 5, Odisha may see similar weather patterns,” said the IMD.

In Central India, from September 3-5, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.



Moving to South India, on Friday and Saturday, there is a prediction of light to moderate scattered rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka.

“On September 3 and 4, North Interior Karnataka may experience similar conditions, and from Friday to September 5, Kerala is expected to see this pattern,” said the weather forecast agency. Additionally, on September 3 and 4, Rayalaseema is likely to have these weather conditions, and from September 3 to 5, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may experience them. However, for the rest of the country, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the next five days, the IMD predicted.