Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Hailstorms In Rajasthan, Punjab, Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of North and North-western regions of the country, with widespread downpour expected in the national capital, Delhi. Additionally, the IMD has forecast heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Delhi during the next two days. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are also likely to witness moderate downpour from February 19 to 21.

IMD Predicts Hailstorm In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan

As per the IMD, hailstorms are likely to lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan on February 19 and 20, and West Uttar Pradesh on February 20, 2024. Light to moderate rainfall is also very likely over North Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days and over Madhya Pradesh during February 20-22.

Heavy Snowfall, Rainfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during February 18 to 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.