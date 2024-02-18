trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722679
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Hailstorms In Rajasthan, Punjab, Check Full Forecast

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash Delhi from February 19 to 21, scroll down to check the full weather forecast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Hailstorms In Rajasthan, Punjab, Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of North and North-western regions of the country, with widespread downpour expected in the national capital, Delhi. Additionally, the IMD has forecast heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Delhi during the next two days. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are also likely to witness moderate downpour from February 19 to 21.

IMD Predicts Hailstorm In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan

As per the IMD, hailstorms are likely to lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan on February 19 and 20, and West Uttar Pradesh on February 20, 2024. Light to moderate rainfall is also very likely over North Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days and over Madhya Pradesh during February 20-22.

Heavy Snowfall, Rainfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during February 18 to 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!