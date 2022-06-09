New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast, posted on Wednesday (June 8, 2022), said an intense spell of rainfall is expected in Northeast India and SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next couple of days. The Met office has predicted that widespread rainfall is likley over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.

IMD also said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during the next 2 days.

iii) Heat wave conditions in isolated places very likely over

Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 08th;

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana & East Madhya Pradesh on 08th & 09th

Rainfall alert:

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 10th & 11th June, 2022.

- Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.

- IMD also said that fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana during next 5 days.

- Tamilnadu is also likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on 08th; South Interior Karnataka on 12th; Coastal Karnataka during 10th-12th and over Kerala & Mahe during 08th, 10th, 11th & 12th June

Heatwave alert:

- The weather department has predicted that heatwave conditions are expected over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh today

- Heatwave conditions are also predicted over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana & East Madhya Pradesh today.

- Odisha is also likely to see heatwave conditions during 08th-10th June, 2022.

Heatwave continues in northwest, central India

Several arts of northwest and central India reeled under a searing heatwave on Wednesday with Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Brahmapuri in Maharashtra recording a highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. IMD said the heatwave spell will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday.

Notably, 42 towns and cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather update:

Many parts of the national capital recorded a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Four out of the 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a heatwave on Tuesday.

The weather office issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in the capital on Thursday.

Haryana, Punjab weather update:

Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa also recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 44 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala registered respective maximum temperatures of 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rajasthan weather:

The southern parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness pre-monsoon showers from June 10 to 12, IMD said even as several parts of the state faced scorching heat on Wednesday. "Pre-monsoon activities are likely to occur in Udaipur and Kota division on June 10, 11 and 12. During this, light to moderate rainfall may occur," a MeT department official said.

(With agency inputs)