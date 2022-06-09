हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather Update

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states for next few days, heatwave to continue in several parts of India - Check full forecast here

IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during the next 2 days.

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states for next few days, heatwave to continue in several parts of India - Check full forecast here

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast, posted on Wednesday (June 8, 2022), said an intense spell of rainfall is expected in Northeast India and SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next couple of days. The Met office has predicted that widespread rainfall is likley over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days. 

IMD also said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during the next 2 days.

Rainfall alert: 

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days. 

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 10th & 11th June, 2022.

- Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.

- IMD also said that fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana during next 5 days.

- Tamilnadu is also likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on 08th; South Interior Karnataka on 12th; Coastal Karnataka during 10th-12th and over Kerala & Mahe during 08th, 10th, 11th & 12th June

Heatwave alert: 

- The weather department has predicted that heatwave conditions are expected over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh today

- Heatwave conditions are also predicted over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana & East Madhya Pradesh today. 

- Odisha is also likely to see heatwave conditions during 08th-10th June, 2022.

Heatwave continues in northwest, central India

Several arts of northwest and central India reeled under a searing heatwave on Wednesday with Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Brahmapuri in Maharashtra recording a highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. IMD said the heatwave spell will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday.

Notably, 42 towns and cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather update: 

Many parts of the national capital recorded a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Four out of the 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a heatwave on Tuesday.

The weather office issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in the capital on Thursday.

Haryana, Punjab weather update: 

Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa also recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 44 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala registered respective maximum temperatures of 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rajasthan weather: 

The southern parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness pre-monsoon showers from June 10 to 12, IMD said even as several parts of the state faced scorching heat on Wednesday. "Pre-monsoon activities are likely to occur in Udaipur and Kota division on June 10, 11 and 12. During this, light to moderate rainfall may occur," a MeT department official said.

(With agency inputs) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Weather UpdateMonsoonHeatwaveRainfallDelhi Weatherweather newsWest Bengal weather
Next
Story

Infighting in West Bengal BJP comes to the fore amid party chief JP Nadda's state visit

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Khabren Khatakhat: Big disclosure of Delhi Police in Moose Wala case