Weather Update: Light to moderate rain predicted in Haryana and UP, heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu- Check forecast here

New Delhi: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Haryana, including Panipat and Gannaur, said Regional Weather Forecast and Warnings, New Delhi on Thursday. According to the weather department, parts of Uttar Pradesh including Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar and Sadabad will also witness light rainfall during the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), enhanced rainfall activity is expected over south peninsular India during November 11 and 13.

The Meteorological Department has forcasted heavy rains in isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (November 10) and the showers, with thunderstorms and lighting, are expected till Sunday. Rains are likely to hit heavily in some places of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram districts.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains on Friday with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to take place in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

Heavy rains are likely to occur over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Myladuthurai districts. Isolated heavy rains have been forecast in many districts on Sunday with thunderstorms and lighting.