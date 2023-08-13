Weather Update: Uttarakhand On Red Alert As IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall; Light Rain Showers In Delhi-NCR, Check Forecast For All States Here

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall will batter the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain showers are very likely to hit the Northwestern states on August 13 and 14. Heavy rainfall activity is likely to occur over northwest UP on August 13 and 14 and over East UP on August 13.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: No Heavy Rainfall Activity Likely In Coming Days, Says IMD

The met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky over the national capital and its adjoining area. No heavy rainfall activity is likely in Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 days however very light rain or drizzle may occur at isolated places on August 14 and 15. Light rain with thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad during the next two days.



Heavy Rainfall Continues To Hit Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, IMD Issues Red Alert

Red Alert: Critical Rainfall Expected

Urgent red alert issued for #Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rainfall, reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4 mm), is forecasted for August 13th & 14th.

The Hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are witnessing torrential rainfall for a couple of weeks and no respite heavy downpour is expected anytime soon as the met department has predicted further rainshower for the next 2-3 days.

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 13 and 14 and the intensity of downpour will increase on August 13. Uttarakhand will witness heavy falls from Aug 13 to 16 and extremely heavy rains will hit the state on August 13 and 14.

The Met Department has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and has said that landslides are likely to occur in sensitive zones. The continuous rainfall is very likely to result in the waterlogging of low-lying areas, stated IMD.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Northeast India

Heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya from August 12 to 15 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 15 and 16, stated IMD in its weather bulletin. The Monsoon has weakened in the Western and Southern parts of the country hence subdued rainfall activity is likely over Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states of the region. Light rains are also likely in the central part of the country.