New Delhi: In a respite for northwest India including Delhi, the heatwave conditions have ended causing a fall in temperature by 2-3 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Senior Scientist at IMD RK Jenamani told ANI on Tuesday, "The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of the heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days."

Jenamani predicted that the national capital will witness wind and cloud conditions. He further said, "Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3°C and heatwave will remit. Delhi will have wind and cloud conditions. Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India," he added.

The IMD official also forecast a rise in heatwave conditions in Rajasthan around April 16 and a western disturbance two days later. “All India temperature was the highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave conditions might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance is expected from 18 April," Jenamani told the news agency.

Moreover, the maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius in Delhi. While no heatwave is expected in Delhi for the next five to six days, the weather department said.

The relief in weather conditions in the plains has been prompted by a weak Western Disturbance over the Himalayas and an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV