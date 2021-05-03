We'll continue to expand number of centers as we receive more vaccines: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday (May 3) said that the vaccination against COVID-19 has begun 301 centers for beneficiaries age 18-44 across the national capital.

After his visit to Vinod Nagar vaccination center, he told media persons, "Vaccination has started at 76 schools of Delhi Govt today. With this, vaccination has begun at 301 centers for 18-45 age group. Our target is to make 10 centers at a school. We'll continue to expand the number of centers as we receive more vaccines."

Manish Sisodia further said, "We received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses on May 1. We're in touch with vaccine manufacturers. We have given appointments to 45,150 people for vaccination today. People are very eager for taking the vaccines. We hope for 100 percent turnout."

On the supply of Oxygen to Delhi, he said, "Yesterday, Delhi received 440 MT of oxygen which is lower than the allocated quota of 590 MT. We need 976 MT oxygen daily as we are increasing the number of beds."

"We need urgent help to transport oxygen. We have sought help from different sources including the Army, Central government and its different wings, and private sector for transportation of oxygen," Sisodia said

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that he will be chairing a meeting of government officers regarding home isolation today. Manish Sisodia and the chief secretary will also remain present in the meeting.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal asked concerned departments and agencies to submit an action plan with regard to the availability of hospital beds, medicines, medical oxygen as well as increasing the capacity of crematoriums and graveyards amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In a tweet from its official handle, LG office said, "Lt Governor has sought further advise from concerned departments and agencies with regard to the availability of key medicines, beds, medical oxygen and augmentation of capacities at crematoriums and graveyards, with the aim of addressing the ongoing problems being faced by people."

"LG has also suggested that the possibility of reemploying recently retired Doctors and other paramedical staff, where ever required, be looked into to address shortages," he further added.

Delhi`s new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital witnessed saw more than 400 deaths.

Live TV