Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has sparked controversy by saying that Pakistan and the Jammu-Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance share a common goal regarding the restoration of Article 370 in the Union Territory. In an interview with Geo News' senior journalist Hamid Mir on Capital Talk, Asif affirmed, "Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same..." when asked about Pakistan's alignment with the National Conference-Congress alliance on restoring Article 370 and 35A .

Asif further claimed that Article 370 could be reinstated if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir. "I think it is possible," he said, citing the significant influence of the National Conference and Congress in the region. Asif said he believes that the valley's population has been highly motivated on this issue, increasing the likelihood of the National Conference coming to power, especially since they've made restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's status an election issue.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated on Hamid Mir's Capital Talk on Geo News that "Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are united in their efforts to restore Article 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir." This significant statement comes in the context of… pic.twitter.com/PkQZYeqqfn — Parijat Saurav Anand (@saurav_par93070) September 19, 2024

BJP Lashes Out At Congress-NC Alliance

Reacting to the Pak Defence Minister's statement, BJP leader and its IT Cell head Amit Malviya lashed out at the NC-Congress alliance and accused Rahul Gandhi led Congress of "always siding with those inimical to India's interest?"

Taking to social media platform X, Malviya wrote, "Pakistan, a terrorist state, endorses Congress and National Conference's position on Kashmir. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Hamid Mir's Capital Talk on Geo News says, "Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A". How is it that, from Pannun to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress, are always seen on the side of those inimical to India's interest?"

Earlier NC Patron Farooq Abdullah reiterated his party's stand saying that the alliance would definitely try to restore the special status if voted to power. "How many years BJP took to abrogate it (Article 370)? By God willing, we will also restore it. It (Article 370) is the heartbeat of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and 35 A will be restored," Farooq Abdullah told reporters.

Former CM Omar Abdullah also expressed hope about the return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Nothing is impossible. If it were impossible, the Supreme Court would not have given the verdict in favour of Article 370 thrice...If today a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court has announced a verdict against Article 370, then isn't it possible that tomorrow a seven-judge constitution bench will give a verdict in favour of Article 370," Omar had said.

Notably, the assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The first phase of voting was held on September 18. The second phase of voting will take place on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.