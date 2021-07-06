West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to create Legislative Council and other top stories

These are the top news stories for July 6, 2021:

1. West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to create Legislative Council

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (July 6) passed a resolution to create a Legislative Council in the state under Article 169 of the Constitution of India. Full story.

2. Maharashtra district goes under complete COVID lockdown, check what's allowed

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus infection, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday (July 6) brought the Satara district under a complete lockdown starting July 11. As per the official order, fourth-level restrictions have been imposed in the district and only services that come under the essential category are exempted, the rest of everything will remain shut for the next eight days. Full story.

3. India vs England: Virat Kohli and Co. to get second COVID jab on July 7, 9 in UK

India skipper Virat Kohli and boys are currently on a break in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England and the cricketers will be administered their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines on July 7 and 9. Full story.

4. 7th Pay Commission big update: Centre likely to take decision on restoration of DA Hike this week

There is a lot of hullabaloo over the Dearness Allowance restoration for the central government employees. Now there is an update that says that the central government is expected to restore the 7th pay commission DA and DR benefits for the central government employees and pensioners soon. The Union Cabinet is likely to take a final decision on the same this week, a report revealed. Full story.

5. Wreckage of missing Russian plane found, all 28 on board dead

Wreckage from a plane carrying 28 people that went missing Tuesday was found a few miles from the airport in Russia's Far East where it was supposed to land, officials said, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Full story.

6. Tata Motors shares tank over 8 per cent amid shortage of chip supply

Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday went into a tailspin erasing early gains and closed over 8 per cent lower. Fag-end selloff emerged at the counter and the stock closed 8.41 per cent lower at Rs 316.95 on the BSE. Full story.

7. When KJo was not convinced about Ranveer Singh's looks

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday, let’s take you down memory lane and go back to the famous Karan Johar statement made in on Koffee With Karan episode. Ranveer was initially rejected by KJo for his looks! KJo was once upset with filmmaker Aditya Chopra for launching Ranveer Singh in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' after he saw the actor on film's poster. Full story.

8. Akshay-Nupur's 'selfless love story' continues in 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' song

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's second music video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat with Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon is finally out! The love ballad shows the story of the selfless relationship of the lead pair continuing from their previous outing Filhaal. Full story.

