West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Tests to be held at home centres, check details here

New Delhi: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) on Monday (May 3) decided that the class 12th board exams will be held at home centres.

The West Bengal class 12th board exam will be conducted at the respective schools of the students during the second half of the day.

The state board exams have been scheduled to be held between 15th and 30th June 2021.

The timing for the WBCHSE HS exam 2021 is 12 to 3:15 pm instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students must also note that they will appear from their home venues.

Due to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases, the council in a statement said, “Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted as per schedule published earlier. For Class 12 board exams, the HS examinees will appear for the examination at their institution (Home Venue)."

Earlier, students had to appear from other schools to take the class 12 board exams. However, the board has informed that it will keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation, and all its decisions would hinge on the evolving circumstances.

The class 12 board exams will be conducted as per schedule from 15th June.

