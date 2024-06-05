'West Bengal, Haryana, and Rajasthan Rejected BJP,' Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

New Delhi: In the Lok Sabha election 2024, the BJP-led NDA alliance fell short of gaining the expected numbers after which Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that states like West Bengal, Haryana, and Rajasthan rejected BJP. The Pilot alleged that the people didn't like the BJP's narrative of "Mandir-Masjid" and "Hindu-Muslim".

"The states in which the BJP expected to increase its numbers, like West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan, the people have rejected them there... The issues we brought up were liked by the people... Our narrative was optimistic, BJP's narrative was Mandir-Masjid, Hindu-Muslim and Mangalsutra. The people may have not liked it," Pilot said while talking to ANI.

Responding to the party's further strategies, the Congress leader said that the alliance has to make the political decisions.



"The public has given a clear message to the ruling party that the kind of governance they were giving, is not acceptable and that is why their total tally has dropped to 60 to 65 seats. It's a political message from the public through EVM and BJP should introspect this," he further added.

The final count for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections concluded on June 3, BJP secured 240, far fewer than had been expected, while, Congress secured 99 seats which is the highest tally since the 2014 Lok Sabha Election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term but this time BJP will need the support of other parties like JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu to reach the majority mark and form a government.