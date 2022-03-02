हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal municipal polls

West Bengal Municipal Polls: TMC takes early leads as counting begins

Widespread violence, rigging and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of West Bengal in one of the most extensive electoral exercises in the state. 

West Bengal Municipal Polls: TMC takes early leads as counting begins
Representational Image

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress took early leads in three municipalities as the counting of votes polled in 107 civic bodies in West Bengal began on Wednesday (February 2, 2022) morning.

The party took early leads in Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district as the counting of votes began at 8 AM.

Widespread violence, rigging and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of West Bengal from the north to the south in one of the most extensive electoral exercises in the state since the assembly polls last year.

BJP dubbed the poll process as a "mockery of democracy" and called a 12-hour shutdown on Monday to protest the violence. The TMC rubbished the allegations as baseless and said that opposition parties are trying to find excuses sensing defeat. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal municipal pollsWest Bengal Civic PollsWest Bengalmunicipal pollsTMCBJPCongressElection Commission
Next
Story

Fourth wave of Covid-19 may not have earlier impact, here's why

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine