हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal municipal polls

West Bengal Municipal Polls: Voting underway in 108 corporations, 8,160 candidates in fray

Polling in 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, officials said.

West Bengal Municipal Polls: Voting underway in 108 corporations, 8,160 candidates in fray
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Voting began in 108 municipalities across West Bengal on Sunday (February 27, 2022) morning. Over 95 lakh voters are slated to exercise their franchise to elect ward representatives and mayors. 

Polling in 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, officials said.

Today’s voting is going to decide the fate of 8,160 candidates. The officials informed that a total of 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.

Long queues were seen outside many booths as people turned up early for casting their votes.

In all, 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 108 general observers, are keeping a close watch on the polling.

The ruling TMC is up against BJP, CPIM-led Left Front and Congress. Unable to secure party tickets, many TMC leaders are fighting as Independents.

Polling was not held in 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination, and they were declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the TMC.

The votes will be counted on March 2. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal municipal pollsWest Bengal Civic PollsWest Bengalmunicipal pollsTMCBJPCongressElection Commission
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to address 86th edition of Mann ki Baat today

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim - so far 821 Ukrainian military bases destroyed