West Bengal Municipal Polls: Voting underway in 108 corporations, 8,160 candidates in fray

New Delhi: Voting began in 108 municipalities across West Bengal on Sunday (February 27, 2022) morning. Over 95 lakh voters are slated to exercise their franchise to elect ward representatives and mayors.

Polling in 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, officials said.

People cast their votes for the #WestBengal Civic Polls. Visuals from Bankim Smriti Prathamik Vidyalaya in Midnapore. pic.twitter.com/CjhtINC1n6 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

People queue up to cast their votes for the #WestBengal Civic Polls. Visuals from a polling booth in Suri, Birbhum district. pic.twitter.com/7iqBrcmgtX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Today’s voting is going to decide the fate of 8,160 candidates. The officials informed that a total of 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.

Long queues were seen outside many booths as people turned up early for casting their votes.

In all, 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 108 general observers, are keeping a close watch on the polling.

The ruling TMC is up against BJP, CPIM-led Left Front and Congress. Unable to secure party tickets, many TMC leaders are fighting as Independents.

Polling was not held in 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination, and they were declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the TMC.

The votes will be counted on March 2.

(With PTI inputs)

