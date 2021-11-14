West Bengal to get seven new Integrated Check Post

West Bengal: The government of India has decided to establish seven new Integrated Check Post (ICP) in West Bengal said a statement on Sunday (November 14, 2021) to ensure better connectivity and security.

This decision comes after a high-level meeting that was held in Kolkata between the union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials of the West Bengal government. The meeting was convened to discuss pending land acquisition cases for construction of border fence and road projects, Border Out Posts and Integrated Check Posts.

Of these seven ICPs, five will be established on the Indo-Bangladesh border and one each on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

The five ICPs on the Indo-Bangladesh border will be established at - Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district, Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district, Hilli in South Dinajpur district, Mahadipur in Malda district and Gojadanga in North 24-Parganas district.

One ICP will be set up on the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district. Another ICP at Jaigaon in Alipurduar bordering Bhutan will also be set up.

“I am happy to note that the Government of India will be setting up seven ICPs including the one at Panitanki. ICPs not only ease the physical discomfort felt by the people crossing the border region, but they will also help ensure faster processing of commericial vehicle movements, thus aiding in improved trade and commerce with the neighbouring countries. It will also help strengthen the national security along the porous border,” said Darjeeling MP Raju Bista in a statement.

The construction of all these ICPs is likely to commence soon.

