WFI Sexual Harassment Case: Preliminary Probe Needed Before FIR, Delhi Police Tells SC

New Delhi: In yet another twist to the plea filed by the agitating wrestlers against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, the Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that more probe is needed before a case is filed against the WFI chief. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that if the top court felt that an FIR was to be lodged straight away, it may be done. “We, prima facie feel, that there was a need to conduct a preliminary investigation before the registration of the FIR,” the top law officer said.

SC will hear on April 28 the plea filed by wrestlers regarding the filing of an FIR… — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Mehta said let us not create an impression that the FIR has not been registered despite the court asking for it. The bench took note of the submissions of Mehta and said Delhi Police may put forth its views on registration of the FIR on April 24 when the plea of wrestlers will be heard.

SC Notice To Delhi Police

The top court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against the WFI president over allegations of sexual harassment, saying the matter is "serious" and requires its consideration. After the wrestlers went public with their allegations against the WFI president in January, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an oversight committee, led by star pugilist MC Mary Kom, to probe the claims.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Delhi | We are peacefully protesting and also training here. The people of the country have given us the responsibility to win medals for the country and we need to fulfil it. Police have not registered the FIR yet. So, how can the police stop us from protesting or training?:… pic.twitter.com/Lnnw1msiOG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The top wrestlers, who have won medals for the nation in various international events, said they would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Victims Are Being Bribed, Threatened: Punia

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has claimed that the victims are being bribed and threatened, and that ''more names will come forward if tests are conducted on Brij Bhushan Singh." The ace wrestler asserted that the wrestlers are willing to face punishment if their charges against the WFI chief are proven wrong. ''We will go when we get justice. If we are at fault we are ready to face punishment. We hope that Supreme Court will serve justice and we will move forward according to directions given by the legal team," Punia said while talking to the media.