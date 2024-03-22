New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Scam case. He was presented before the Rouse Avenue Court today, where the ED sought his remand. The court sent Delhi CM to ED custody for 6 days till March 28 in the case where Kejriwal is accused of being the "Kingpin".

"Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of NCT of Delhi is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi Excise scam in collusion with ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons," ED told special PMLA court.

Arvind Kejriwal "took advantage" of being the chief minister of Delhi to facilitate money laundering by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a "major beneficiary" of the proceeds of crimes generated in the alleged liquor scam case, the ED claimed Friday.

The ED in its remand papers claimed that "Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding of kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours granting in the said policy."

CM Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of liquor policy to favour certain persons, demanding kickbacks, the central agency told the court.

The Federal agency said that Arvind Kejriwal wilfully disobeyed 9 summonses and didn't reveal truth or give correct facts when his statement was recorded under PMLA

ED claimed that Delhi CM was directly involved in the use of proceeds of crime generated in AAP's Goa election campaign in 2022.