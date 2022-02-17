What Covid-19 restrictions are still in force in Delhi-NCR, details here

New Delhi: In the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic scenario in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting on 4 February, had issued a new set of Covid-19 guidelines which are in effect till date.

In the last announcement, DDMA had extended the night curfew but slashed the timing by an hour from 11 pm to 5 am.

Here are the current Covid-19 guidelines imposed in Delhi:

- Non-essential shops are allowed to open till 8 pm due to the curfew.

- All colleges and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen in a phased manner.

- The government has also allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from 7 February, while that of the nursery to standard 8 from 14 February.

- The order added that vaccination of teachers has been made mandatory and those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed on campus.

- DDMA also eased the timings of night curfew by an hour.

- ​​Offices are permitted to function with 100 per cent attendance.

- Gyms and spas in the national capital are now allied to open with certain restrictions.

- Single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate, said DDMA.

- All restaurants can now open till 11 pm.

- The government has also allowed swimming pools to reopen in the national capital.

Meanwhile, DDMA is likely to meet next week to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and discuss whether more pandemic-induced restrictions should be lifted in the city, as Delhi reported 766 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active number of Covid-19 patients in the city reached 3,197. Out of these, 2,041 patients are in home isolation and 362 are admitted to hospitals.

Over 900 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of reported Covid-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,53,428 of which 18,24,145 people have recovered so far, said the official data. The new fatalities pushed the Covid-19 death toll in the national capital to 26,086.

