What Did Rahul Gandhi Say In His Letters To Rishi Sunak And New UK PM Keir Starmer?

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, congratulated the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his momentous electoral victory on Saturday. Gandhi also extended empathy for the defeat of Rishi Sunak.

On Friday, Starmer became the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister after the Labour Party's decisive electoral victory. Voters delivered a clear and strong message, described as a "sobering verdict," on the Conservative leadership under Rishi Sunak. The Labour Party now controls 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, while the Conservatives, led by Sunak, managed to secure only 121 seats.

Letter To Keir Starmer

In his letter to the Labour Party, he highlighted how their campaign strategies resonated rightly with the citizens of the country. Gandhi added that Keir’s emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all, and community empowerment made the sought-after impact. He affirmed his belief in the same principles articulated in their campaign.

"As someone committed to these ideals, I congratulate you and the people of the UK for championing them.” Gandhi said.

LoP’s letter to the UK PM read, "I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory, a significant achievement for the Labour Party and for you personally. Your campaign's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future."

Anticipating a bilateral meeting in the near future, he asserted that Starmer’s triumph demonstrates the strength of a political system prioritising the interests of the people.

"I wish you all the best for your tenure, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future," the letter concluded with this remark.

Letter To Rishi Sunak

In his message to Rishi Sunak, Gandhi acknowledged that both successes and challenges are intrinsic to the democratic process. He further extended his commiserations on the defeat of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

Gandhi’s statement read, "I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victory and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in stride."

The Congress leader also praised Sunak's public service, commitment to people, and efforts to strengthen India-UK ties.

(Based on inputs from ANI)