हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shashi Tharoor

What's happening Shashi? Netizens have a field day as Tharoor makes a typo

There’s a first time for everything and here’s proof!

What&#039;s happening Shashi? Netizens have a field day as Tharoor makes a typo

New Delhi: There’s a first time for everything and here’s proof!

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who often baffles people with new, never-heard-before English terms and puts us all to shame, has made a spelling error in one of his latest tweets.

In a Twitter post on Australia vs England test matches, Tharoor while expressing his dissatisfaction towards the umpiring that happened during the series, mistakenly wrote empire in place of umpires and the internet users are having a field day ever since.

“That’s pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn’t give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes,”

While it’s pretty clear that the goof up is nothing more than a typo, the all-time exasperated netizens finally got an opportunity to troll the Kerala lawmaker on his English.

“Did you make a spelling mistake? Empires=>Umpires,” wrote one user in the comment section.

Another user asked Tharoor for a treat for finding a mistake in his tweet.

“It’s umpire , not empire Thinking face . You owe me a treat for finding a mistake in ur tweetFace with tears of joy Shashi ji,” the user wrote.

'Empire' should always be credited otherwise it will strike back..” wrote another social media user.

“My dream come true, it is umpire not empire…, your humble copy editor,’ another wrote.

“Empires??? What is happening Shashi? Asked another concerned follower.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shashi TharoorTwitterShashi Tharoor trolledMemeAustralia Vs EnglandCongress
Next
Story

Omicron threat: Parliamentary panel asks Health Ministry, agencies to assess requirement of vaccine booster shots

Must Watch

PT17M56S

Cortege of CDS General Bipin Rawat proceeds towards Brar Square crematorium