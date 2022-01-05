Which planet is seen for court cases, know here

Court cases can and will happen only for two reasons: your Intent that prompts you to indulge in court cases OR your weaknesses which allows others to triumph over you. Think of 10 court cases in your knowledge, and you cannot find anything else in all these 10 cases. You will understand it better as you read further down but let me tell you, one can read all these reasons for court cases from Horoscope. Your ascendant shows your Intent to go for court cases, and weak planets in your horoscopes indicate that others can triumph (take liberties) to drag you into court cases.

Gone are the days when even a mention of "court" would evoke fear in people's minds, and the police station was a taboo topic. Such words were seen tarnishing your image and making you look like a degraded person in Society. But with the increasing greed or in a race to be the forerunner, today, court cases have become a common phenomenon in Society.

Now, if you intend to indulge in court cases, weigh the pros and cons, decide the merits yourself, depending on the strengths of the Legal professionals. This all is in your hand, and my only take here is: spend a few minutes with a good astrologer and assess the possibility of your winning the court in your Horoscope. There are specific planets seen for court cases in Horoscope, and you can get an idea of the final fate of court case. BUT what happens when you get involved in the court cases against your wishes OR others drag you into court cases. Now read further to see how an astrologer can help you in court cases/legal matters.

Can astrologer see court cases in Horoscope

Yes, astrologer can see the possibility of court cases/litigation in Horoscope. Horoscope has specific planets/ houses seen for court cases/litigation. Planets and houses indicating litigation can have a different impact on other people. Some might not be convicts all the time. Lawyers /duty-bound officers or government servants can be indirectly embroiled in court-related matters as part of their duty. Some are habituated to suing others, whereas some passive participants who are frequently entangled in litigations would always be at the receiving end. An experienced and discerning astrologer can ably detect the probability of court cases, if any, in your natal chart.

An astrologer can also spot the chances of winning or losing at first glance and explain what the stars forebode for you. Detailed investigation of a native's birth chart can reveal the whys and hows of the lawsuits and their effect on the native. Astrological guidance is widely sought in litigations where all else has failed in recent years.

Which planets/houses in Horoscope indicate court cases/litigation

Certain planets and houses indicate court cases/ litigation. From the study of the 6th House, possibilities for legal battle can be predicted. The 7th House provides clues to the strengths & weaknesses of your opponents in the court. It also indicates the level of arbitration the court case requires. The 8th House in the Horoscope decides the extent to which a native is punishable under offense. It also indicates the kind of duress the native would face and the total duration of the court case. The 12th House shows the outcome, be it positive or negative. Having a strong Lagna lord would be a blessing in disguise for natives embroiled in litigation.

Having beneficial yogas for litigation means that the native would be receiving the benefits only during the operating Dasha of the relevant planet. If a planet's Dasha indicates an upcoming court case, but planets in transit are contradicting it, the native might have to face some legal repercussions due to the case. Malefic yogas are formed due to a weak 6th house, the confluence of the afflicted lord of the sixth with malefic planets such as Rahu Ketu and Saturn. A legal battle is inevitable if a connection is not formed between the 6th and/or the 8th and 12th houses

Remedies to win court cases

Astrology effectively predicts the outcome for court cases/legal issues and litigations. One can even know the best time to file, appear or defer the court case using astrology. Astrology remedies for court/legal cases can even help you select the right lawyer and suggest performing best remedies like Bagulamukhi Yagya to weaken the strong points of the opponents. I do not suggest generalized universal remedies to win the court cases. My perception of astrology remedies for court cases is different: each case is person-specific, and a proper study of Dasha and Gochar can navigate the client towards success in lawsuits. The native, armed with the necessary information, can expect to sail smoothly throughout the court proceedings.

So whenever you face such a situation, get planets seen for court cases evaluated, decide whether pursuing the case is better.

Another simple remedy for court cases is some days are not good for some acts so reading your daily Horoscope before making any move on such matters can also help you.

