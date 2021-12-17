हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Serum Institute of India

WHO approves Serum Institute's COVID vaccine, Covovax

Covovax is the Serum Institute of India's version of the Novavax vaccine.

WHO approves Serum Institute&#039;s COVID vaccine, Covovax

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced that it has granted emergency approval to the COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, which is Serum Institute of India's version of the Novavax vaccine.

“Today, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries,” read the global health body’s release.

The WHO’s release said that the listing aims to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine to the underprivileged and lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40%.

Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday took to Twitter to announce the good news.

Calling it another milestone for the country, Poonawalla wrote, “This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration.”

