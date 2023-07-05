Who Is Bharat Jain? Meet World's Richest Beggar Who Seeks Alms Despite Being Crorepati

The word beggar brings up thoughts of people who are not financially stable, wear outdated clothes, and have filthy hair. Aside from that, one thing that might come to mind is that they are poor. As a result, they are suffering from this illness. Do we have any thoughts about when they will become the richest of all? Begging has now become a career, and many beggars have become millionaires as a result of this. In this article, we will tell you about the World's Richest Beggar. He made a lot of money just by begging.

Who is Bharat Jain, the World’s Richest Beggar?

Bharat Jain, the richest beggar in the world, begs in many Mumbai streets. Because of poverty, he was unable to obtain a formal education. The world's wealthiest beggar Bharat Jain is married and has a family that includes his wife, two sons, a brother, and his father. His two children have completed their schooling. He hails from Mumbai and has a net worth of Rs 7.5 crores ($1 million). He earns Rs 60,000-75,000 a month by begging and owns a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai worth Rs 1.2 crore, and owns two shops in Thane that rent for Rs 30,000 per month. Bharat Jain reportedly begs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Azad Maidan.



cre Trending Stories

Even after being so rich, Bharat Jain can be seen begging in Mumbai. Even if most of the people work for 12-14 hours, they fail to earn thousand rupees a day, but Bharat Jain collects Rs 2000-2500 every day within 10 to 12 hours due to the kindness of people.

Bharat Jain and his family live nicely in a 1BHK duplex residence in Parel. Their kids go to a convent school. Others in the family own and operate a stationery store. They repeatedly advise Bharat not to beg, but Bharat does not listen and continues with the begging work.