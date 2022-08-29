New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 28, 2022) raised a few questions after the Punjab Police gave an update on a big drug haul. Kejriwal yesterday took a jibe at the BJP-led government in Gujarat over the smuggling of drugs in the state.

While sharing a report of a massive recovery of heroin by the Punjab police, Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "Who is bringing drugs on such a large scale in Gujarat? Who is the owner of this business? Imagine how many days you must be going out without getting caught. Is the business of drugs on such a large scale possible without the connivance of top people? You are pushing the youth of the country into darkness."

Notably, the Punjab Police on Sunday said it seized 38 kg of heroin from a truck in Punjab's Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested two persons. The truck driver and his accomplice tried to run away but police caught them. The accused were identified as Kulwinder Ram and Bittu, the police officer said.

"The police had received secret information that a drug smuggler identified as Rajesh Kumar, along with his accomplices Som Nath Bikko, Kulwinder Kinda and Bittu, is engaged in the business of supplying large quantities of heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing the drug from other states through the truck," officials noted in a statement.

AAP chief's tweet comes as the AAP vs BJP showdown continues over the Delhi excise policy case row, in which deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's alleged role is being probed by CBI. In the meantime, Delhi CM and his counterpart in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a BJP leader are also in a middle of a Twitter spat over Delhi-Assam school conditions.