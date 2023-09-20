Who Is Singer Shubh And Why Is He Facing Social Media Heat?

Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, widely known as Shubh, is facing a storm of controversy in the lead-up to his scheduled concert in Mumbai. Accusations of his support for separatist Khalistani elements have resulted in members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tearing down his concert posters. Shubh was slated to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, set aboard the Cordelia Cruise. This article dissects the unfolding events and the reasons behind the opposition to Shubh's concert.

Shubh's Rising Star Power and Viral Hits

Shubh has been on an upward trajectory in the music industry, gaining prominence with hit songs such as "Elevated," "OG," and "Cheaques." His musical prowess has not only resonated in India but has also garnered international recognition. The likes of former Team India captain Virat Kohli were seen grooving to Shubh's tunes in a viral video. However, recent controversy prompted Kohli, along with cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, to unfollow the singer on Instagram.

This controversy comes at a time when Shubh is in the midst of his 'Still Rollin India Tour,' a three-month-long musical tour spanning 12 major Indian cities.

Social Media Stir and Outrage

The opposition against Shubh's concert isn't limited to Mumbai; it threatens to spill over into other cities. The core of the issue stems from Shubh's social media activities, particularly a post featuring a distorted map of India, which omitted Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The post led to a significant public outcry.

Shubh had shared this image on his Instagram stories during a period when Punjab Police were searching for a fugitive named Amritpal Singh. The subsequent arrest of several of Shubh's followers sparked concerns raised by Akali Dal regarding the detention of innocent youths.

BJYM's Stance and Demands

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has been at the forefront of opposing Shubh's concert. BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana firmly stated that there is no room for Khalistani sympathizers in India, as they pose a threat to the country's unity and integrity. The BJYM has made it clear that they won't permit Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the revered land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. They have called for stringent action against Shubhneet Singh and have demanded the cancellation of all his performances. Furthermore, they insist on the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the rapper.

Tensions Simmer as Controversy Unfolds

As the controversy continues to unfold, the fate of Shubh's Mumbai concert hangs in the balance. Event organizers and authorities are grappling with the BJYM's demands and the growing opposition. The situation remains fluid, with tensions simmering as both sides stand their ground.