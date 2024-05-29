Who Is VK Pandian? Tamilian Man At Centre Of Power Tussle In Odisha

Odisha politics is now witnessing a clear shift towards VK Pandian as he is handling all day-to-day affairs of the Naveen Patnaik government. Pandian has also been spotted recording Naveen Patnaik's statement on allegations by opposition parties. Now, after a recent video of Pandian and Patnaik went viral, the BJP alleged that the ex-bureaucrat is controlling the hand movement of the Odisha CM. However, both, Pandian and Patnaik brushed aside the allegation saying that the BJP's plan won't work this time.

This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!



Who Is VK Pandian?

VK Pandian joined Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in October last year. He had earlier served as the private secretary to the Odisha Chief Minister. He is a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Odisha cadre. He completed his college in Delhi and started his career as a Punjab cadre IAS officer. Later, he shifted to the Odisha cadre after marrying an Odiya girl.

Pandian is a native of Tamil Nadu. He began his career as a bureaucrat in 2002 when he was appointed the sub-collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district. For his work related to farmers and development, Panidan was given a National award from the President of India. In 2005, he was promoted as the collector of the Mayurbhanj district. In 2007, Pandian was transferred to Ganjam. He went on to receive several awards including the 'Hellen Keller Award' and more national awards.

Yesterday Mr Pandian was controlling Naveen Babu’s hands, today it is his legs. Puppeteering an elected 5 term Chief Minister in such a manner is unprecedented in our history. My heart goes out to Naveen Babu who may be unaware of this situation. The only way to restore his… pic.twitter.com/lYEJPdZd7L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 29, 2024

Later, he was appointed as the private secretary of the Odisha CM in 2011. In 2019, Pandian was given the responsibility of the '5T secretary' to implement some transformational initiatives of the Odisha government. Pandian took voluntary retirement on October 23, 2023 and then joined the BJP.

Pandian had once said, "I'm a natural successor to all the great values he possesses, whether it's his impeccable integrity, his commitment to the people of Odisha, his hard work, punctuality, sincerity, everything."

He has clearly hinted that the reign of the BJD will be with him after Naveen Patnaik, who is 77 and is reportedly facing health issues.