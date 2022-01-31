WHO website shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of China, Pakistan: TMC Rajya Sabha MP writes to PM Modi

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen on Sunday (January 30, 2022) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir being shown as a part of China and Pakistan on the official website of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the letter, Sen stated that when he visited https://covid19.who.int, a world map was displayed and when he zoomed the portion of India, it was showing a blue map with 'surprisingly' two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir.

"When I clicked over the blue portion, it was showing the Covid data of our country. But to my utter surprise, when I clicked over the differently coloured portions given to our Jammu and Kashmir, the larger portion was showing the data of Pakistan and the smaller one was showing the data of China," he wrote.

.#WHO COVID https://t.co/HSTaKkj0Yc site shows map of #India with a separate colour for Jammu & Kashmir&inside that there is another small portion of a separate colour.

If they are clicked,#Covid datas of #Pakistan & #China are coming.@narendramodi must take up.@MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/prSoZ2IsJg — DR SANTANU SEN (@SantanuSenMP) January 30, 2022

He also claimed that the portion of Arunachal Pradesh was also demarcated differently.

Sen termed it as a 'serious international issue' and said that the government should be more vigilant and the issue should have been taken before.

He demanded that the government should immediately take up the issue for correction and should also intimidate the people of India on 'how such a major mistake was overlooked for such long'.

