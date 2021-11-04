WHO's approval to Covaxin will facilitate foreign travel for Indians: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the WHO's decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will facilitate international travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.

The EAM on Wednesday said that it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. "Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a "significant" step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.

Earlier, the UN health body panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute`s Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Following the World Health Organization`s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava on Wednesday said the approval has now opened up the indigenous vaccine for worldwide use.

