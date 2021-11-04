हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

WHO's approval to Covaxin will facilitate foreign travel for Indians: EAM S Jaishankar

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a "significant" step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.

WHO&#039;s approval to Covaxin will facilitate foreign travel for Indians: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the WHO's decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will facilitate international travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.

The EAM on Wednesday said that it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. "Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.

 

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a "significant" step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.

Earlier, the UN health body panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute`s Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Following the World Health Organization`s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava on Wednesday said the approval has now opened up the indigenous vaccine for worldwide use.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinWHOBharat biotechS JaishankarCOVID-19India
Next
Story

China continues ‘incremental and tactical actions’ to press territorial claims with India: US

Must Watch

PT10M46S

Diwali 2021: Clean your heart, mind and soul this Diwali