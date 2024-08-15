Advertisement
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024

Why Goa Celebrates Liberation Day Instead Of Independence Day On August 15- Know Here

Goa Liberation Day, observed on December 19, holds great significance in the state of Goa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Goa Celebrates Liberation Day Instead Of Independence Day On August 15- Know Here Image Credits: ANI

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on August 15. The theme for this year, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, highlights the government’s vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

When India achieved independence from British rule at midnight on August 15, 1947, Goa remained under colonial control. Goa remained a Portuguese colony until December 19, 1961, fourteen years after India’s independence. Established as a Portuguese territory in 1510, Goa’s colonial history predates British presence in India by nearly a century. Despite India's sovereignty, Portugal refused to cede control over Goa. 

Throughout the 19th and mid-20th centuries, various revolts and uprisings fueled the Liberation Movement, which aimed to expel the Portuguese. After several unsuccessful attempts at negotiation, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sanctioned military intervention, leading to Goa’s eventual integration with India and the conclusion of Portuguese rule.

On December 18, 1961, India launched 'Operation Vijay,' a coordinated military action involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force against Portuguese Goa, which just 3,300 Portuguese soldiers defended. By the end of the day, the Portuguese Governor-General Manuel António Vassalo-e Silva had agreed to surrender.

The following morning, December 19, Major General Candeth hoisted the Indian national flag at the Secretariat. The operation resulted in the loss of seven young Indian sailors and other personnel, commemorated as Goa Liberation Day.

