Why is Rahul Gandhi being compared with Jawaharlal Nehru and who is the woman in THIS viral photo?

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to grab headlines and this time it is news for a viral photo in which the Congress leader is seen holding the hands of a beautiful woman as they continue their foot march. Rahul Gandhi was recently clicked holding the hands of a woman during his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana recently. The Congress leader was joined by Poonam Kaur – a social activist and Telugu actress - and the students of Osmania University as he resumed the yatra in Telangana.

However, the photo soon went viral and controversy erupted after BJP activist Priti Gandhi shared the viral photo and wrote, "Following the footsteps of his great grand father!!", with a laughing emoticon.

Following the footsteps of his great grand father!! pic.twitter.com/iAFMrOyg6w — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 29, 2022

Priti’s tweet evoked a sharp response from the Congress party and several leading women politicians who slammed Priti Gandhi for her ''distasteful and demeaning'' tweet.

Poonam Kaur – the actress in question – also took to Twitter to share what actually transpired when the photo was clicked, while also slamming Priti for her remarks. "This is absolutely demeaning of you, remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand," she tweeted.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too reacted to the BJP leader’s tweet and asked her to ‘sit down’. “If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men&hand in hand to strengthen&take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s & the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised. Sit down please,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

If you mean, it leads to women walking shoulder to shoulder with men&hand in hand to strengthen&take the nation forward, then not just Pandit Nehru’s vision of India but also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s & the freedom fighters’ dream of equal India will be realised.

Sit down please. pic.twitter.com/42qLmSnMes October 29, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.