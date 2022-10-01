'Why only kneel down? Just to convey that I'm humble like Ashok Gehlot?': Rajasthan CM's swipe at PM Modi

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised and knelt down before the gathering in Rajasthan's Sirohi district for not being able to address them, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (October 1, 2022) said that he wanted to appear humbler than him. Taking a dig at Modi, Gehlot said instead of displaying such antiques, he should give the message of brotherhood and love to the people of the country.

The prime minister was scheduled to address a gathering at Abu Road but did not address it as he reached the venue late and said he had to obey the loudspeaker rules. He then apologised and knelt down thrice before the gathering.

"He (Modi) knows that in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has the image of a very humble man...A simple man. This has been my image since childhood. How will Modi ji contest this? He wanted to appear humbler than me," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said in addition to being humble, Modi should also give the message of brotherhood and love to the countrymen.

"But he does not give this message. He is not following my advice. And what do you want to convey by kneeling down thrice?" the Congress leader added.

He said if Modi had appealed to the people to spread harmony, he would have called up the prime minister and congratulated him.

"Why only kneel down? Just to convey that I am also humble just like Ashok Gehlot?" he said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi promised the gathering that he will come again to Sirohi.

"I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you," Modi said speaking without a mic and loudspeaker.

"But, I want to promise you that I will come here again and will repay with interest the love and affection that you have given me," he added.

(With agency inputs)