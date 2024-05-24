Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah questioned PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's association with INDIA block asking why she never campaigned against the BJP and only targeted NC. Omar said, "The People's Democratic Party's decision to distance itself from PAGD was motivated by self-interest rather than any ideological issue. They followed a method." "The PAGD is intact. The PAGD fought this election alongside the ANC, CPI(M), and NC; only the PDP withdrew," he said.

He went on to say that the current elections were fought over ideologies rather than political parties. The former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state emphasised that NC was part of an alliance to protect the country's secular image, while PDP chose to align with the BJP.

"Why didn't she actively canvass for INDIA or the INDIA bloc against the BJP in places like Udhampur and Jammu?," Omar asked, adding that Mufti did not campaign against the BJP in either Udhampur or Jammu. So, how can she claim to be a member of the INDIA bloc? "She is only against the NC and not against the BJP," he said.

Omar Attacks BJP Over Postponement Of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Polls

Omar said that the postponement of the Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary seat elections was done to weaken Mian Altaf sahib's position and reduce the NC's influence. "The scheme failed to achieve its goal. People in the constituency have rededicated themselves to respond to the BJP and its proxies in the same way that their counterparts did in central and north Kashmir." He went on to say that when the PDP and the BJP joined forces, the clock was set for the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A.

"When Rajnath singh said that the BJP government would settle the Kashmir issue once and for all? We asked them how it was possible. It is now clear that the PDP worked closely with them to implement the decisions made on August 9, 2019. We had warned the PDP about the consequences of joining forces with the BJP, but they declined our offers. Had they listened to our pleas, our state would not have been stripped of its status and reduced to a UT," the NC Vice President added.

Omar Abdullah promised to continue the peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir's abridged rights. Omar urged the public to reject the anti-Kashmir forces.

Omar stated, "We have begun a peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of our democratic rights, just as my grandfather Sheikh Abdullah did." We were once sold as cattle, but Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah fought for our freedom. Today, we face economic and political slavery once more, and it is the responsibility of every conscious citizen to preserve our historical state."



Referring to the alleged concerted efforts by various entities, including the BJP and agencies from New Delhi and Nagpur, to weaken the National Conference, Omar urged voters to counter these conspiracies with their votes on May 25, just as they did in North and Central Kashmir.

"We are fighting for the entire nation, advocating for the release of all prisoners held in jails outside J&K. When the National Conference Government is formed in September, we will prioritize their release,” he pledged.