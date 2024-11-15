Wife Catches Sarpanch Husband Red-Handed With Girlfriend - Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Ujjain Viral Video: An unusual incident from Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh has made headlines, where a sarpanch from Neemuch district was caught red-handed by his wife outside a hotel. The sarpanch, who had travelled approximately 210 kilometres from home to spend time with a female companion in Ujjain, was unaware that his wife had been monitoring his activities throughout the day.

According to media reports, the wife had grown suspicious of her husband's interactions with an unknown woman. Observing his phone calls closely, she discovered that he was staying at a hotel with another woman. Acting promptly, she drove from Neemuch to Ujjain and waited outside the hotel. When the sarpanch and his companion emerged and attempted to get into their car, she intercepted them with her family in tow.

A heated argument ensued as the wife confronted the pair, even as a crowd gathered outside the hotel. The woman with the sarpanch questioned who the wife was, to which she retorted, "I will explain who I am at the police station." Family members accompanying the wife recorded the scene, and the footage soon went viral on social media.

The sarpanch, identified as Jitendra Mali, has a history of troubled relationships. He married for the first time two decades ago, but the marriage did not last. He later remarried and has four children with his second wife, who now alleges that he is pressuring her mentally as he wishes to marry for the third time, reported Zee News Hindi. She also claimed that his behaviour toward her has been inappropriate, despite her role as an anganwadi worker.

Local police officer Narendra Yadav confirmed that no formal complaint has been lodged yet. However, he stated that appropriate action would be taken if the wife decided to file a report.