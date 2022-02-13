हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valentine's Day

‘Will break legs of couples seen celebrating Valentine’s Day’: Shiv Sena workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal

Shiv Sena workers in MP's Bhopal have warned, "If couples are seen celebrating Valentine's Day, we will break their legs." 

New Delhi: Shiv Sena workers have threatened couples with violence if they are found celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday (February 14) in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. 

The party workers were seen worshipping 'lathis' (sticks) at Kalika Shakti Peeth temple in Bhopal on Sunday. "If couples are seen celebrating Valentine's Day, we will break their legs,” they threatened. 

These workers have also made special preparations for protest against Valentine's Day. They said they will “take action against” any couple found together on Valentine's Day. 

Shiv Sena workers said that Valentine's Day is a festival of western countries. “It is a symbol of western culture, so we will oppose it,” they said. 

The workers said they will visit different places in the city including parks etc to stop couples from celebrating Valentine's Day. They have also warned pubs, restaurants, hotel operators from organizing any event on Monday. 

Following the warning by Shiv Sena and Hindutva organizations, the police has cautioned them from creating menace. Additional DCP Rajesh Bhadauria said that action will be taken against those who harass people on Valentine's Day. 

He said that cops dressed in civilian clothes will be stationed at different places like parks, malls and pubs. “No one will be allowed to take law in their hands,” Bhadauria said. 

