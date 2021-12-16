Will continue to fight for farmers, no intention of contesting elections: Rakesh Tikait

Muzaffarnagar: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that he will continue to fight for the farmers and has not to intention to contest elections in future.

The BKU leader also said that the farmers` struggle against the three central farm laws would be written in golden letters. Tikait also warned people against using his photographs on political hoardings.

"I have nothing to do with any political party," Tikait said. Tikait made these remarks while addressing farmers late on Wednesday night in Sisauli village when he returned home after 383 days of protest.

"Our struggle will be written in golden letters. I will continue to fight for farmers` rights till my last breath," Tikait said. Tikait reached Sisauli in a large procession of his supporters and was showered with flower petals all along the route.

‘Laddoos’ were distributed at every crossing on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway and langars organised every 25 kilometres from Ghazipur border to Muzaffarnagar.

Tikait`s wife, Sunita Devi, lit hundreds of diyas to welcome him at their house in Jaat colony.

"My husband is coming home after 383 days today. The number of lamps I should light in his welcome shall be no less. Just as Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya, my Ram is coming home today," she told reporters.

Tikait had not gone home ever since the start of the farmers` movement.

