Will Nitish Kumar Replace Lalan Singh As Party President? Key Janata Dal United Meet Today

NEW DELHI: Amid intense speculation about a leadership change in the party, top leaders of Bihar's ruling Janat Dal-United will attend a crucial meeting of the party on Friday.

In the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) is poised to make significant decisions about its organizational structure. Speculation is rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might ascend to the party leadership, leading to the likely resignation of the current JD(U) president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, widely known as Lalan Singh. However, Singh has vehemently denied these rumours.

Growing Discord Within JDU

Reports suggest that Lalan Singh may be falling out of favor with Nitish Kumar due to his perceived closeness to JD(U)'s ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Signs of this discord surfaced when Lalan Singh's name and photograph were conspicuously absent from posters welcoming Nitish and other leaders at the JD(U) office in New Delhi.

Leadership Change In JDU?

Inside sources reveal that Lalan Singh is striving to retain his position, arguing that his resignation would weaken the party and adversely impact the INDIA alliance of opposition parties. On the flip side, another faction within the party is urging Nitish Kumar to assume control, emphasizing the need for a unilateral command over the party's rank and file.

National Executive Meeting Agenda

The national executive meeting, scheduled to commence around 11:30 am, is expected to delve into the party's strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The backdrop of talks about a possible split within the party adds urgency to Nitish Kumar's potential leadership takeover.

Lalan Meets Nitish Amidst Speculations

A meeting between Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh at Kumar's residence, followed by their joint arrival at the party office, serves as a symbolic gesture to project unity within the party. The two leaders share a longstanding alliance, except for a brief hiatus between 2010 and 2013 when Singh parted ways with the JD(U).

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismisses the ongoing speculations, terming the JD(U) conclave as a routine event, he remains tight-lipped about rejoining the NDA fold. Lalan Singh, on the other hand, reacts contemptuously to reports of his resignation, affirming the normalcy within the party.

Opposition, Allies Weigh In

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav downplays the rumours, asserting that all is well in the government, emphasizing the strong ties between JDU and RJD. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, however, fuels speculations by suggesting that Nitish Kumar's options within the NDA might be limited.

As the JD(U) navigates through internal tensions and external scrutiny, the outcome of the national executive and council meetings today will likely shape the party's trajectory leading up to the critical 2024 elections.